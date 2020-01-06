AUBURN - Clara Dalton Sammons, 80, Auburn, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Sammons.
She is survived by her children, Terry and Carolyn Sammons, Auburn, and Larry and Shirley Sammons, Auburn; grandchildren, Alicia and Jason Holt, Crystal and Brian McDaniel, Steven and Penny Sammons, and Trevor Sammons; great-grandchildren, Landon Holt and Corson Holt; brother, Curtis Dalton, Winder; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Sammons was born on February 21, 1939 in Tennessee. She was a homemaker and had attended Calvary Baptist Church in Auburn.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
