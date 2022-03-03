STATHAM - Clara Edna Thomas, 74, Statham, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Mrs. Thomas was the daughter of the late Frank and Hattie Culver Ford. She was the widow of the late Donald Thomas.

Survivors include her children, Jason (Jasmine) Thomas, Michelle (Chris) Hughes and Donna Canup; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Canup and Nicholas Thomas; her brother, Frank Ford Jr.; and her sister, Sarah Ford.

Funeral service: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. The interment will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens, 793 Atlanta Highway SE, Winder, Georgia.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

