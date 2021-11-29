JEFFERSON - Clara Parks Hemphill, 84, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
Mrs. Hemphill was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Henry Osborn Parks and the late Lucille Sears Parks, and was retired from the University of Georgia. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hemphill is preceded by sisters, Ruby Sweeney, Frances Roberts and Betty Davis; brothers, Garnett, H.O., Willie and John Parks; and a granddaughter, Deven Louise Hemphill.
Survivors include her husband, Burley Hemphill Jr., Jefferson; son, Ricky Hemphill (Karen), Jefferson; daughter, Debbie Hemphill Lanier (Steve), Hull; grandsons, Chad Hemphill, Jefferson, Trevor Lanier, New Jersey, and Tyler Lanier, Danielsville; four great-grandchildren, Justin and Cailyn Lanier, Rett Hemphill and Edie Hemphill; and one sister, Alma Aiken, Athens.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Dugar Strickland officiating with burial to follow in the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Chad Hemphill, Trevor Lanier, Wayne Aiken, Garrett Parks, Steve Lanier and Rett Hemphill.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or at st.jude.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
