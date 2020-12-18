JEFFERSON - Clara Sykes Banks, 90, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Mrs. Banks was born in Carnesville, a daughter of the late Thurmond and Inez Epps Sykes Whitsel, was a homemaker and cooked at Katherine’s Kitchen in Pendergrass for some 20 years. Mrs. Banks was a member of White Plains Baptist Church and in addition to her parents is preceded by her husband, Lathan Freeman Banks; daughters, Carol Ivester and Donna Payton; brother, Clifford Sykes; sister, Bonnie Sue Patterson; and step-father, Ardell Whitsel.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynda Bruce, Jefferson; two sons, Larry Banks and his wife Gail, Jefferson, and James Banks and his wife Debi, Talmo; two sisters, Joyce Gray, Carnesville, and Mary Helen Whitlock, Homer; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one soon to be great-grandchild also survive.
Graveside service: Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Cary Pittman officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Dusty Banks, Kyle Banks, Chris Stewart, Travis Payton, Wesley Payton and Eddie Stoyle. Randy Payton will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending the visitation and service are asked to maintain safe social distancing and wear masks to control the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
