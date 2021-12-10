carruth

GAINESVILLE - Clarence Darrow Carruth, 82, Gainesville, entered rest Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Mr. Carruth was born in Jefferson, a son of the late John Carlton Carruth and the late Maude Pearl Fleming Carruth, was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Gainesville and was a retired foreman with Jackson Electric Membership Corporation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Carruth is preceded by brothers, Jack and Fred Carruth; and a sister, Clara Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Ann Nix Carruth, Gainesville; children, Rosanna Carder (Bubba), Lula, Christie Robinson (Jerry), Lula, and Cabrielle Rutherford, Gainesville; brothers, J.C. Carruth, Florida, Robert Carruth, Locust Grove, Norris Carruth, Riverdale, Charles Carruth, Cornelia, Billy Carruth, Jefferson; sisters, Sara Eskew, Jefferson, and Mary Grace Blackstock, Talmo;

grandchildren, Logan Carder (Samantha), Samantha Robinson, Ethan Carder, Dawson Carder, and Amelia Rutherford; special niece, Misty Howard; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral service: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Chris Pope and Mack Taylor officiating with burial to follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, December 10, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

