NICHOLSON - Clarence Norris Jr., 86, Nicholson, entered rest Monday, February 6, 2023.
Mr. Norris was born in Jackson County, a son of the late Clarence Norris Sr. and the late Willie Mae Parker Norris. Mr. Norris was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Wayne Poultry.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Norris is preceded by a sister, Ruby Lee.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary Lou Whisanant Norris, Nicholson; three daughters, Lauranne Norris, Nicholson, Mary Ann Pace (Michael), Maysville, and Francine Pressley (Roy), Commerce; four sons, Randy Norris, Nicholson, Mark Norris (Pam), Nicholson, Willie Joe Norris (Paula), Commerce, and Wilburn Norris (Carla), Jefferson; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Clara Bell Thomason, Commerce; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Bo Whisanant officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
