Clarke Mitchell “Mickey” Barnett, 68, went to meet his lord and savior on Monday December 7, 2020.
He was a son of the late Otis and Ouida Barnett and brother to the late Otis Barnett Junior, Betty Ann Barnett Poole, Bobby Barnett, Weldon Barnett and Wendell Todd Barnett.
He was of the Holiness faith, a retired brick mason and employee of Dairy Pack. Mickey was a friend to many, loved all of his family and was always ready for a laugh and a song.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Adams Barnett; three sisters, Agnes Barnett Peterman, Walla Mae Barnett Butler andTeresa Gail Barnett Edwards; brother, Jimmy Lee Barnett; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside memorial service: Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Howington Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In