ROYSTON - Claude Eugene “Geneo” West, 64, Royston, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home.
Mr. West was born in Stanley, N.C. on April 19, 1957, son of Thelma Louise Hill West and the late Claude West. He was a security guard having worked for Georgia Security for 25 years, volunteer fireman at the Harrison and Collins fire departments and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry West.
Survivors include his wife, Claudine Horne West; mother, Thelma West, Royston; son, Steven West, Comer; daughters, Tonya Harper, Bowman, and Jessica West, Royston; and grandchildren, Austin Harper and Pasha West.
A celebration of life for Mr. West will be held at a later date.
