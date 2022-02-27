ROYSTON - Claude Eugene “Geneo” West, 64, Royston, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home.

Mr. West was born in Stanley, N.C. on April 19, 1957, son of Thelma Louise Hill West and the late Claude West. He was a security guard having worked for Georgia Security for 25 years, volunteer fireman at the Harrison and Collins fire departments and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry West.

Survivors include his wife, Claudine Horne West; mother, Thelma West, Royston; son, Steven West, Comer; daughters, Tonya Harper, Bowman, and Jessica West, Royston; and grandchildren, Austin Harper and Pasha West.

A celebration of life for Mr. West will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 27-March 5

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.