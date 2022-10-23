Claude Junior Caufman passed away Friday, October 21, 2022.
He was the son of the late Claude Barnard and Laura Virginia Norton Caufman. Mr. Caufman was a retired plumber. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemarie Jones Caufman; three sons, Tim Caufman, Mark Caufman and Nick Caufman; one brother, William Dennis Caufman; along with three sisters, Laura Epps, Juanita Farmer and Elaine Boardwine; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. Bruce Whitmire and Garnett Whitmire officiating with burial in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friend: Monday, October 24, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
