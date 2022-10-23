Claude Junior Caufman passed away Friday, October 21, 2022.

He was the son of the late Claude Barnard and Laura Virginia Norton Caufman. Mr. Caufman was a retired plumber. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemarie Jones Caufman; three sons, Tim Caufman, Mark Caufman and Nick Caufman; one brother, William Dennis Caufman; along with three sisters, Laura Epps, Juanita Farmer and Elaine Boardwine; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. Bruce Whitmire and Garnett Whitmire officiating with burial in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friend: Monday, October 24, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 23-29

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.