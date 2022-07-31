JEFFERSON - Claudius Dunson Thurmond, 91, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Mr. Thurmond was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Claudis Lee Thurmond and the late Rowena Dunson Thurmond. Mr. Thurmond was a 1951 graduate of Jefferson High School, a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving our country in the Korean War, and attended Truett McConnell College and the University of Georgia.
He worked with Independent Life and Accident Insurance Company for 18 years where he served as superintendent for part of his tenure. Mr. Thurmond served as Jackson County Tax Commissioner and retired from the Department of Human Resources in Athens.
Claudius and Carolyn owned and operated Thurmond’s Clothing Store in Jefferson. He also served as Worshipful Master at Unity Lodge #36. As a life-time member of First Baptist Church Jefferson, he served multiple years as deacon, the Baraca Sunday School Class as song leader, the Senior M&M group and currently was deacon emeritus.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thurmond is preceded by a sister, Emma Sue Thurmond.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Wier Thurmond, Jefferson; two sons, Phil Thurmond (Susie), Jefferson, and Doug Thurmond (Jackie), Jefferson; grandchildren, Caleb Thurmond (Melissa), Dahlonega, Cain Thurmond (Whitney), Jefferson, Cam Thurmond, Gainesville, Cason Thurmond (Tori), Jefferson, Tanner Thurmond (Coran), Canton, and Tyson Thurmond, Jefferson; and five great-grandchildren, Ella Kate, Porter, Claire, Anderson and Elliott Thurmond also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with the Reverend Sean Myers officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens with Mr. Thurmond’s grandsons honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 1, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Claudius Dunson Thurmond to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson at www.fbcjefferson.org or to the Jefferson City School Foundation at www.jeffcityschools.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
