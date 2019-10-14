MAYSVILLE - Clayton “Bud” Hughes, 87, Maysville, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 10, 2019, following an extended illness.
He was born in Young Harris, on October 12, 1931, son of the late Floyd and Annie Kuykendall Hughes. He served in the U.S. Army with the 2nd Armored Division in Germany for 18 months and worked for 30 years at General Motors’ Lakewood Plant in Atlanta. After retiring he worked in new home construction for many years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Opal Ledford Hughes; son Ricky Hughes; grandsons Rick and Blake Hughes; and two brothers, Albert and Frank Hughes, Marietta.
Survivors include his three children, Diane Cook, Commerce, Darlene and Randy Holman, Hoschton, and Marty Hughes, Maysville; two siblings, brother, Lewie Hughes, Young Harris, and sister, Maudine Fortenberry, Blairsville; sister-in-law, Mable Hughes, Marietta; four grandchildren, Misty Bleckly, Amanda Hofer, Matt Hughes and Tyler Holman; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Bud loved his children and grandchildren very much. He loved being around people and friends and had a smile for everybody. Everyone said he was such a kind man and helped many people with his kind heart. He loved hunting with his dogs and being outdoors, and even from a young age he roamed the mountains of Towns County. He loved his chickens and going to chicken sales. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren and many friends.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 12 p.m. from the Mountain View Chapel in Blairsville.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ray Potts officiating. Special music will be presented by Perry McDonald. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Hayesville, N.C. Flowers are accepted in Bud’s memory.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In