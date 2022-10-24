BRASELTON - Clifford “Clif” Gerring III, 70, Braselton, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Mr. Gerring was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to Clifton Gerring Jr. and Ollie Rose Brown Gerring. He was a dedicated husband, father of three sons, brother and friend to many. He grew up in a Christian home and built his relationship with Christ very young.
Clif attended Warren Palm in Hazel Crest, Illinois, and Thorton Township High School in Harvey, Illinois. After graduating high school, Clif attended Northwestern University where he pursued a degree in Journalism and History. After college, he met and married. To that union, Clifton IV was born.
Clif moved from the Chicago area and worked in advertising and later the real estate industry. Clif met and later married Veronique Kamba. Clif and Veronique owned and operated American Marketing Connections, and he later became a real estate broker. He attended Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Clif and Veronique have two sons, Albert Gerring and John Brown (JB) Gerring.
Clif leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Veronique Kamba Gerring, Braselton; sons, Clifton Gerring IV, Massachusetts, Albert Kamba Gerring, Athens, and John-Brown Kaymbe Gerring (Rhiannon), Utah; brothers and sisters in the Chicago area, Michael (Lauren), Shirley, Kathy, Carolyn (Robert), Ronald (Rebecca), Rose (Ray), Robert (Tonya), Brian (Arnetta) and Warren (Marlene). Clif also leaves to cherish his memory four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, all who carry his values, morals and traditions; Vanessa Gerring-Bowker, Clifton V (5th generation), Darius Gerring and Jaden; great-grandchild, Matthew, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2: p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Chapel with the Rev. S. Ray Ratliff officiating. The burial will follow in the Memorial Park South Cemetery in Flowery Branch.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
