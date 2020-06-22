STATHAM - Clifford "Cliff" Edward Watrous Sr., 72, Statham, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Mr. Watrous was the owner and master plumber of Cliff's Plumbing Service for over 20 years. Cliff spent many years raising and breeding Limousin show cows. He enjoyed watching his children show these cows all over the state of Georgia. He was an Honorary FFA Alumni member. After retirement, he restored a 1970s Nova and was very active in car shows. Cliff was a devoted mason and a member of the Sarasota, Florida Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Watrous is preceded in death by his parents, John Watson Watrous and Kathleen Edwards Watrous, Sarasota, Florida; and sister, Barbara Watrous, Yakima, Washington.
Mr. Watrous is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mrs. Judy Giles Watrous, Statham; son, Cliff Watrous Jr., Statham; daughter, Christine (Mark) Whiddon, Winder; and two grandchildren, Emily Murphy and Matthew Whiddon.
Graveside service: Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder. The following gentlemen are honored as pallbearers: Matt Whiddon, Mark Whiddon, Caleb Murphy, Kevin Whiddon, Travis Royster and Shane Hopper.
Family to be receive friends: Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Watrous to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
