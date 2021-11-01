Clifton West Delk, 64, affectionately known as "Wes" by friends and family, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 25, 2021, after a long illness.
Wes was born in Athens on May 4, 1957. He was raised in Colbert, which he called home until his passing.
He was a pioneer, as well as a beloved fixture, of the Athens music scene. His talent and expertise as a sound engineer took him around the world with globally recognized artists like Chubby Checker, David Allan Coe, Sea Level, Indigo Girls, Widespread Panic, Waylon Jennings, Travis Tritt, Britney Spears and Dawes, to name a few. Musicians knew they were in great hands when Wes was at the mixing board. He also had the honor of mixing two Presidents, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and received commendations from both for having done so.
When he wasn't on tour, he could be found at local Athens institutions like the Georgia Theatre and the Melting Point - venues for which he helped design and install the sound systems. Wes was a true mentor, always willing to lend his talent to teaching and supporting the next generation of up-and-coming sound engineers. He was quick to volunteer his time and expertise to benefit local causes and artists. Wes was a valued friend to everyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. Athens is truly in mourning over the loss of such an immense talent and all-around wonderful human. He will be sorely missed.
Wes was preceded in death by his grandparents, West and Helen Mosteller; his cherished mother, Miriam Delk; and his beloved dogs, Scooter and Sassy.
He is survived by his sister, NeeCee Delk and her family, Steve and Abbey Hulsey; his adored niece, Helen Hunsinger and her family, Ron, Isabelle and Lydia Hunsinger; Misty Delk Ashton; sister-of-the-heart, Heather Byrd Boles; and his “brothers” Kevin, Colm, Matt and Ross.
A celebration of life benefit concert will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at the Southern Brewing Company.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
