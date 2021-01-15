Clinton George Adams, was husband to Joyce Wheless Adams and for 62 years, they served their Lord Jesus Christ together as husband and wife. Clint stepped into his Savior’s presence Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
He was born in Athens in 1934 to George Franklin and Ollie Mary Adams. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Auburn Adams; and sister Mildred Hopkins.
Clint graduated from Athens High School in 1952, later served proudly in the United States Army. He went back to college later in life while working full time at Georgia Power and raising his family. He graduated from The University of Georgia in 1972. He retired from Georgia Power Company after 40 years, but he never quit working. His heart was to share the gospel of Jesus Christ. From a young age, his driving purpose was to know Jesus and to make him known…this desire was never compromised in his life. He was an active member at Mars Hill Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school. He also was a member of the Gideons International and was past president of the Athens camp.
He enjoyed cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and missed very few games over his life until the last few years. His life joy was his grandkids and he loved to spend time with them. He taught them all how to drive in his ‘old navy’ pickup truck.
Survivors include his wife Joyce; brother Marvin Adams; sister-in-law Malinda Adams; sons, Tracy (Susan) and Alex (Cindy); grandsons, Matthew (Taylor), Joe, Peter (Abby), Ben and Jacob; granddaughter, Sarah Beth Wright (Lee); great-granddaughter, Makenzi Kate Adams; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the special doctors and nurses at Piedmont Athens RegionalMedical Center, who while working under enormous pressure in the COVID-19 crisis, gave our family wonderful loving care. We will always be grateful for your work.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church in Watkinsville. Pastor Rick Brittan will officiate. As a symbolic gesture to his life of walking and have run life’s race and finished well, please feel free to wear your favorite running/walking shoes to the service.
Family to receive family and friends: Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The family asked that you practice social distancing and wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mars Hill Baptist Church or the Gideons International in Clint’s honor. Nothing would make him happier than to continue to spread the good news of the saving grace of Jesus Christ.
