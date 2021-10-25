Clyde Marvin Maddox, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Mr. Maddox was the son of the late Marvin and Lois McCain Maddox.
Survivors include his wife, Laverne Sorrells Maddox; children, Mike (DeeAnn) Maddox and Jeff (Neale) Maddox; sisters, Carolyn (Jimmy) Ferguson and Elaine Maddox; grandchildren, Trent, Trevor, McKenzie and Mason Maddox; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
