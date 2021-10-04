PENDERGRASS - Clyde Morris Reynolds, 78, Pendergrass, entered into rest Friday, October 1, 2021.
Mr. Reynolds was born in Atlanta, a son of the late Clyde Jasper Reynolds and the late Clara Yarbrough Reynolds Martin, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from General Motors after 37 years of dedicated service. Mr. Reynolds was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church where he served as teacher and assistant teacher for 14 years. He truly loved his church family and was a loving and humble man.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Reynolds is preceded by a daughter, Donna Carol Reynolds; sister, Martha C. Martin; and brother, R. Neil Martin.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Brenda Whiting Reynolds, Pendergrass; daughters, Tammy East (Robert), Pendergrass, and Kathy Reynolds Roberts (Dwayne Major), Jefferson; son, Dwayne Morris Reynolds, Pendergrass; grandson raised in the home as a son, James Ray Allred (Sabrina), Maysville; and grandchildren, Jordan Davis, Austin Davis, Ashley Davis, Joey Davis, Aaron Davis, Andrew Davis, Jared Roberts and Kaylee Roberts.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Reverends Johnny Knight and Chris Hulsey officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jordan Davis, Craig Swaim, Thomas Martin, Scott Lance, Jerry Martin, Summie Martin, Doug Martin and Buddy Martin.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 4, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The Reynolds family wishes to express their thanks to Allison, Jennifer and Samantha for their loving care of Mr. Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pond Fork Baptist Church, 2615 Pond Fork Church Road, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567 or atwww.pondforkbaptistchurch.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
