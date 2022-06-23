HOMER - Clyde Smith, 93, Homer, died Monday, June 20, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Smith was born in Commerce to the late Andrew and Maude Dills Smith. He was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a retired shop foreman from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his grandson, Whitney Duffourc; brothers, Arthur, Allen, Emory, Leroy and Harvey Smith; and sisters, Allene Lewallen and Dorothy Garner.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 68 years, Francine Smith, Homer; daughters, Kay Haugen (David), Jefferson, and Vickie Duffourc, New Orleans, La.; son, Donnie Smith (Misty), Homer; sister, Eula Mae Mintz, Commerce; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin Ward, Kenneth Franklin and Dr. Marshall Bruner officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church cemetery with military honors.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund, c/o Penny McMahan, 1036 Payne Rd., Homer, Ga. 30547.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
