HULL - Codie Chandler Abercrombie, 25, Hull, GA passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Abercrombie was born in Royston on April 21, 1996, son of Hope Pittard Carithers and Scott Carithers of Hull, and Roger Dale Abercrombie of Carlton. He was a Madison County High School graduate and was of the Church of God faith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Michael Pittard, Hull, Elijah Pittard, Hull, Draven Carithers, Sevierville, Tenn., and Kaden Carithers, Commerce; sisters and brother-in-law, Kellie and Trent Minish, Canon, and Ashlyn Pittard, Hull; and nephews, Adeyn Minish and Sawyer Minish.
Funeral service: Friday, November 26, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Stacy Lynch and Sammy Duncan officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 26, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
