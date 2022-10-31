COMER - Col. John Brice Mallonee Jr. Ret. passed on Friday, October 28, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Comer, with his wife and youngest daughter by his side.
Born in Berwyn Heights, Maryland, on August 13, 1930, he was the son of the late John Brice Mallonee Sr. and Ethel Elizabeth Houseknecht Mallonee. John graduated from the University of Maryland and received his Masters degree from the University of Miami. Upon graduating from Maryland, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served his country for 27 years, retiring as a Colonel.
After retiring, he moved to his current home in Comer where he sold real estate for several years. John was very active with the Rotary and the Lions Club. Working the fair and starting the ramp project were his most memorable memories.
John is survived by his loving wife, JoAnne, over 70 years; their five children, Ken (Becky) Mallonee, Keith (Norma) Mallonee, Cindy (George) Knowles, Rick (Darcy) Mallonee and Kim Mallonee, most of them settling in Georgia; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to his longtime caregivers, Liz, Joyce, Katie and Marsha.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Danielsville United Methodist Church. Interment will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Danielsville United Methodist Church, Comer Lions Club or Madison County Rotary in his honor.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
