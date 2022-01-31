Col. Thomas Appleby Settle, U.S. Army Retired, 87, was born in Winder to Robert and Wilma Settle on April 20, 1934. He went to his heavenly rest Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Magnolia Estates.
He attended Winder High School then went to North Georgia College where upon graduation in 1955 he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant into the U.S. Army. He later earned his MBA. His military career took him to many duty stations in the U.S., two tours in Vietnam and two assignments in Germany. He served his country for 30 years in the U.S. Army, receiving many distinguished awards and retired as a Colonel in 1986. He was an admired leader, teacher and servant – receiving both professional and personal praises from those around him.
Tom returned to Winder and worked with the Peoples Bank and was an active member of the Kiwanis Club. He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years. He was dedicated to his family, friends, church and community and always willing to provide his support when needed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wilma Settle; and his brother, Bob Settle.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn; son, Tim (Nancy); daughter, Pam (Jim); grandchildren, Jonathan Settle (Libby), Stephen Settle (Hillary), Daniel Miles (Tiffany) and Cari Horn (Michael); great-grandchildren, Caleb and Avery Settle; and sister, Betty Watson.
Funeral service: Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens with military honors rendered.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or the First Baptist Church of Winder in his memory.
Special thanks to the staff of Magnolia Estates of Winder for their care.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In