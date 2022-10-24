WINDER — Coley Walter Hayes, 96, entered into the presence of His Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Hayes was born in Sharpsburg to the late Henry and Fannie Hayes on October 31, 1925. He was the youngest son of nine children, who all preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Clorece M. Hayes, his “Tweety Pie," his son Walter C. Hayes (Cheryl) of Buford and daughters Libby Pritchett (Mark) and Judy Hayes of Winder. He was blessed to enjoy life with three grandchildren: Wendy Knight, Buford, Matthew Pritchett (Maria), Cumming, and Marci Pritchett, Jefferson. He was abundantly blessed to have nine great-grandchildren and enjoyed many family vacations, cruises, beach trips and mountain trips with his family Mr. Hayes graduated from Fayette County High School in 1943. He served in the Air Force 1946-47. He graduated from Atlanta Business School and worked as an accountant for Atlanta Motor Lodges. He retired from Storey Theaters July 1992 after more than 25 years of employment. He was active in Baptist churches all of his life and served His Lord faithfully as a deacon, teacher, greeter and was a member of the Senior Adult Choir at Lilburn First Baptist and Winder First Baptist. His family wishes to express special thanks to the Villas of Winder Community, church families and many friends for the prayers, cards, visits and food. His family extends special appreciation to Abbey Hospice for their compassionate care.
Visitation: Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, 10-11a.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Winder.
Celebration of his life: Friday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home in Winder. Officiating will be pastors Chad Mantooth of Winder First Baptist and Wayne Ghann of Rutledge Baptist. Burial will be the following day, Saturday October 29, 2022 at Lilburn First Baptist Church Cemetery, Lilburn, at 11 a.m. with a brief graveside service led by Wayne Ghann.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to be made to Camp Pinnacle Summer Missions Program, the Building Fund at First Baptist Church of Winder or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
