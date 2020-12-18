Colonel Jack L. Pace, Inspector General, 37 Training Wing, Air Education and Training Command, Lackland AFB, Texas, was born August 24, 1941 in Commerce.
He graduated from Athens High School in 1959 and the University of Georgia in 1963. In 1964 he graduated from Navigator Training at James Connally AFB, Texas before training at Moody AFB, Georgia. In 1969, he graduated from Pilot training and was commissioned through ROTC at the University of Georgia. He also graduated from the French Language Course at the Defense Language Institute, Monterey, California in 1975.
His assignments include James Connally AFB, Texas; Sewart AFB, Tennessee; Moody AFB; CCK, Taiwan; Defense Language Institute, Monterey, California; Chanute AFB, Illinois; Yokota, Japan; and Lackland AFB, Texas. He also had two assignments at Little Rock, Arkansas and two assignments at Air University, Maxwell AFB, Alabama. He was promoted early to Colonel in October 1983.
Colonel Pace's military awards and decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross; Meritorious Service Medal, with two oak leaf clusters; Air Medal, with five oak leaf clusters; Air Force Commendation Medal; Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, with valor device; Air Force Organizational Excellence Award; National Defense Service Medal, with one star; Vietnam Service Medal, with three stars; Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon; Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon; Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, with six oak leaf clusters; Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon; Air Force Training Ribbon; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, with device; and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Jack was married to the former Susanne Blalock, Cleveland. They have two sons, Jack and Cheyne; and one daughter, Elizabeth.
Jack is a graduate of the University of Texas Law and Business Schools. Cheyne is a graduate of the University of Florida and Yale University Business School. Elizabeth is a graduate of Trinity University, Thunderbird School of Business and Normal University, Beijing.
Jack has resided in Pinellas County since 2003 and leaves behind his devoted wife, Shirley Pace. Jack was grateful for Shirley’s enduring love and support through sickness and health during their happy marriage.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to michaeljfox.org or parkinson.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In