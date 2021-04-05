COLBERT - Colton Blake Phillips, 28, Colbert passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.
He was a graduate of Madison County High School, where he was a part of various clubs and sports teams. Colton was smart, compassionate and selfless. He loved to read, write, play golf and spend time with his friends and family. Colton’s favorite place was on the golf course with his brother and grandpa. He was extremely intelligent, both academically and in other aspects of life. He spent a lot of his time reading, a hobby he came to love from going to the library with his Aunt Suzie. He loved how the authors could use stories to portray deeper meanings, and he, too, expressed himself through writing.
Colton was also a handyman. Whenever something needed to be fixed or built, he taught himself how to do it and did it. Along with his intelligence, Colton had compassion for people like no other. He cared about every person he came across in his life. He understood that everyone is battling something that others may never know, and he treated people in this regard. Colton faced many of his own battles, including addiction, anxiety and depression. Colton strived to stop the stigma regarding men’s mental health and addiction. He fought through discrimination based on his sexual orientation, but he never backed down. Instead, he encouraged those around him to love others regardless of their race, background or sexual orientation.
Colton loved and was loved by so many. Colton is preceded in death by his great-aunt, Sue Phillips; his uncle, Stephen Morris; and his cousin, Austin Morris.
He is survived by his parents, Lance and Regina Phillips; his sisters, Kinley Phillips and Celsey Morris; his brother, Cody Phillips; his boyfriend, Will Giles; his grandparents, Ellis Phillips, Gerald and Barbara Morris, Judy Craig and Cynthia Evans; his uncles, Landon Phillips and Ellis Phillips Jr. (Tim); his cousins, Christopher Phillips, Tyler Phillips, Chandler Phillips, Tucker Phillips, Brayden Morris, Brailee Morris, Brynleigh Morris, Hannah Hewitt and Emily Hewitt; along with many more great aunts, great uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his three dogs, NapoLeon Phillips, Craig Phillips and Kendrick Giles.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville, Georgia with Dwayne Dickerson officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 5, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville.
In lieu of flowers, tell someone you love that you love them and hug them tight.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In