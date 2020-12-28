WINDER - Conard L. Kyte, 69, Winder, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020.
Conard was born January 7, 1951 in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Pete and Freida Mae Perry Kyte, and had resided in Winder for the past 30 years. He was preceded by a sister, Kathy Camfield. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.
Surviving are wife, Vicki Decker Kyte, Winder; siblings, Tommy Kyte and Dean Kyte, both of Jefferson, Debra Kyte, Lisa Romero and Penni Kyte, all of Winder.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside service: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Carl Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In