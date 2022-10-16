JEFFERSON - Connie Coffman, 76, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Connie was born in Glascock County to the late J.F. and Nellie Ruth Todd Williford. She enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldogs, dirt track racing and NASCAR. She was a huge fan of the late Dale Earnhardt.
In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her husband, Robert Wayne Coffman; and her siblings, Geraldine Muns, Rachel Roberts and Louie Williford.
Connie is survived by her her daughter, Melissa (Lewis) Roberts; sons, Tom (Kelli) Coffman and Tony (Marie) Crowe; sisters, Hazel Lott and Dianne James Curl; brother, Larry Williford; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Coffman family at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
