MAYSVILLE - Connie Ruth Cochran, 67, Maysville, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Mrs. Cochran was born in Commerce, a daughter to the late Howard and Florine Wade. Mrs. Cochran was a certified nursing assistant and attended the Pleasant Acres Church in Maysville. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cochran was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Wade.
Survivors include her husband, Dorsey Cochran, Maysville; son, Thomas Duane Brock and his wife Bridgette, Franklin County; grandchildren, Avery Brock, Maysville, and Taylor Brock, Franklin County.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In