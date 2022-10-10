HOMER - Connie Sharon Platt Turner, 87, Caudell Rd. Homer, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Turner was born May 31, 1935 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Daniel C. Platt and Olive P. Platt. She was the office manager for North Georgia Propane where she retired after 25 years of service.
She is survived by her sons, Rick R. Turner, Homer, and Kip J. Turner, Baldwin; grandson, Marcus A. Turner, Cleveland; brother, Daniel B. Platt, Stanley, N.C.; nieces, Linda Harper (spouse Steve Harper), Kings Mountain, N.C., Leanna Tow (spouse Travis Tow), Stanley, N.C., Cindy Carver, Bellevue, Neb.; along with several great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald Lloyd Turner.
No services are planned at this time.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Connie Sharon Platt Turner.
