HOMER - Connie Violet Blevins, 60, Homer, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Blevins was born in Homer to Hoyt Jackson of Homer and the late Mary Sue Batchelor Jackson. She was a member of Rehoboth Congregational Holiness Church and employed with HomeGoods.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Blevins is survived by her husband, Wayne Edwin Blevins, Homer; children, Kelly Blevins, Toccoa, and Andrew Blevins, Homer; sisters, Teresa Farmer, Homer, and Michelle Thacker, Gainesville; brothers, Ricky Jackson and Anthony Jackson, both of Homer; and grandchildren, McKenzie Blevins and Taylor Blevins.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Rehoboth Congregational Holiness Church with the Rev. Matthew Mote officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the recent increase in COVID, the family has asked that mask and social distancing is required for visitation and funeral services.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
