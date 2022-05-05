JEFFERSON - Connie Wilkes Hemphill, 77, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Mrs. Hemphill was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Worth and Mattie Jackson Wilkes. Mrs. Hemphill was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hemphill is preceded by her husband Robert Hemphill; sisters, Laconia Wilkes, Thelma Nabors and Frances Glenn; and brothers, J.T., Luther and Henley Wilkes.
Survivors include a sister, Carolyn W. Evans (Loyd), Jefferson; a loving Church family; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Carol and Jacque Wilkes, both of Jefferson; and brother-in-law, Burley Hemphill, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Bethany United Methodist Church with the Reverend Johnny Ray and R. Garry Glenn officiating with burial in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Timothy Duke, Billy Cummings, Sid Glenn, Tommy Nabors, Garry Glenn and Joe Massey.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 9, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at the church
No flowers please, for those who wish to remember Connie, please make memorials to the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
