HULL - Cordelia “Delie” Black Tolbert, 85, Hull, died Friday, January 28, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Joe Henry and Comilla Holbert Black. She was preceded in death by an infant sister; sisters, Clara Pearl Black and JoAn Black; brothers, Charles Hampton Black, Billy Ray Black and Tommy Lee Black, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Guthrie Pratt.
Mrs. Tolbert was retired from Southern Bell after 30 years of service. Following retirement, she worked for Jackson EMC for 10 years. She was a dedicated member of Hull Baptist Church for 56 years.
Together for 70 years and married for 58 years, she is survived by her husband, Lawrence Tolbert; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Missy Tolbert; sisters-in-law, Joann Black and Leeneda Thomas; grandsons, Clayton Tolbert, Matt Tolbert and Will Tolbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Delie’s nurse
Funeral service: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Hull Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Jason Black, Ray Brown, Adam Edwards, David Owens, Mark Pulliam and Don Tyson. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Logan Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to the Hull Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, East. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In