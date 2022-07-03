Corey Matthew Chatham, 19, cherished son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Born in Athens, he was a son of Amanda and Dedrick Taylor and Everette and Karla Green. Corey graduated from Madison County High School where he excelled on the basketball court. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Ware; great-grandmother, Willie Mae Ware; and aunt, Valerie Gabriel.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his grandmother, Rosemary Ware, Carlton; sisters, Brittany Chatham and Destiny Chatham, Hull; brothers, Demarcus Green, DeEverette Green and DeTrell Green, Dallas, Texas; aunts and uncles, Kristin and Henry Dorsey, Athens, Jason Chatham, Savannah, Shane Chatham, Hull, Evette Green, Velda Green, Vanessa and Michael Terrell, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Elfrem Green, Albany, Edora Butler, Lewisville, Texas, and Vastha and Dwayne August, Hammond, Louisiana; and a host of other cousins and relatives.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Honorary pallbearers will be Everette Green, Dedrick Taylor, Jawan Rodriguez, Willie Gaines, Josh Smith, Joseph Smith, Jay’vion Humphries, Daryn Branch, Bodarius Turner and Zaquintay Johnson.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 1, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
