WINDER - Cornelia Hayes Cain, 78, Winder, formerly of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Mrs. Cain was born July 25, 1941 in Appling to the late Elmer and Gladys Owens Hayes. She was preceded by her husband, Glen Cain; and ten siblings. Mrs. Cain was of the Baptist denomination and was a homemaker.
Surviving are children and spouses, Vickie and Tim Carithers, Watkinsville, Monica and Greg Allen, Monroe, Connie Rabun, North Augusta, South Carolina, and Ricky and Julie Carter, Statham; step-son and spouse, Glen and Alecia Cain, Bogart; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruby English, Augusta.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside service: Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tom Ham officiating.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Winder Health Care, 263 East May Street, Winder, Georgia 30680 in memory of Mrs. Cain.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
