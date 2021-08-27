ATLANTA - Cory Esten Doriety, 38, Atlanta, died Friday, August 13, 2021 in Atlanta.
Cory was born on June 11, 1983 in Albany. He grew up and lived in Snellville in Gwinnett County. Cory was currently a resident of Atlanta. He graduated from Brookwood High School in Snellville and attended Perimeter College.
After joining the Coast Guard, he lived in California and Hawaii. He lived in Alabama for several years before returning to Georgia. Cory loved volunteering for the Meals-On-Wheels program on his day off from Dillard's Department Store. His seniors and others on his route adored him. He was always looking for items to help his seniors have a better life. He often donated items to help them himself, as well as ask co-workers and others to donate what they needed. Cory was a member of Snellville First Baptist Church. He shared scripture with those who would listen. He enjoyed reading, gardening, politics, playing with his Siamese Cats (his furry children) Chopsticks and Madonna.
He traveled to different countries on his vacations from work. He was smart, kind, loving, and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his parents, Sandra and Allen Smith, Cumming, and Chuck and Diane Doriety, Decatur, Aa.; his sister, Brooke Williamson (Matt), Braselton; brother, Wesley Doriety (Victoria); niece, Morgan Williamson; nephews, Mason Williamson, Vincent Doriety and Esten Doriety, all of Braselton; grandparents, the late Charles W. Doriety and Mary Doriety, Decatur, Alabama, and the late Russell R. Gibson and Shirley Gibson, Albany; aunts, Wanda Hancock (Elzie) and Donna Wright, Albany; uncle, Stan Gibson (Yvonne); and cousins, Casey Wright (Connor and Ava), Leesburg, Zac Wright (Kayla), Columbus, Jeremy and Heather Hancock, Albany; and many other beloved family and friends including Kelly, Diego, Bree and Craig.
A memorial and tribute service will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends.
