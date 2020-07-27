BOWMAN - Coy McArthur Bridges, 77, Bowman, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Bridges was born on July 3, 1943 in Danielsville, son of the late Grady Bridges and the late Lois Coile Bridges. He was a sheet metal mechanic having worked at Fowler Products in Athens, and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Kenneth Lamar Bridges and Andrew McArthur Bridges; and brothers, Leroy Bridges and Troy Bridges.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Witcher Bridges; and son and daughter-in-law, William and Donna Bridges, Bowman; six grandchildren; and four great-granchildren.
Graveside service: Monday, July 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Fork Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Bowman with the Rev. Ed Williams officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 27, 2020 from 12 until 1:30 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In