Crystal Holcomb, 84, died Thursday, January 14, 2021.
Mrs. Holcomb was born July 23, 1936 to Albert Peter and Ida Austin Nielson. She was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. She was married to James Arthur Holcomb for 33 years, 22 of which were as a military spouse, as he was a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, James Arthur Holcomb Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Craig (Julie) Holcomb and Michael Holcomb, all of Hull; brother, Forest Nielson, California; three grandchildren, Kerry Craig Holcomb, Brian Michael Holcomb and Ashley Sasser; great-grandchildren, Noah Holcomb, Audrey Holcomb, Christian Holcomb, Jonah Sasser, Joxon Holcomb and Crystal Holcomb.
Graveside service: Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Colbert Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In