Crystal Ridgeway Dunahoo passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Following an extended stroke and heart failure issues Crystal passed from this life peacefully while sleeping at home on March 16, 2020.
She was born the youngest of three girls on September 1, 1941 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to James and Olga Vickery. In infancy, upon her mother's death, she was adopted by Duel and her paternal aunt Ossie Vickery Ridgeway from Bethlehem.
Crystal was preceded in death by her parents, plus sisters, Arlene (James) Sullivan, Charlotte, N.C. and Joyce (Ed) Thornton, Nashville, Tenn.
Crystal is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. H. Ray Dunahoo. They were blessed with two wonderful children: a son, Daryl (Lori) with grandchildren, Olivia Ann and Kevin Ray, Pendergrass, and daughter, Amy Dunahoo, Bethlehem. She is also survived by a brother, Wayne (Sheryl) Ridgeway, Bethlehem.
Crystal graduated from Winder-Barrow High School and the Womans College of Georgia at Milledgeville with a double major in biology and library science.
In addition to being a loyal, loving wife she loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She loved gardening, writing, needlework and motor home travel. She and Ray visited all 50 states plus many foreign countries. Crystal also loved her church where she was a member for over 45 years, serving many years as unit and district treasurer of the UMW. She volunteered many hours at her church, also.
Due to present Coronavirus issues, Crystal's celebration of life service will be held at Chamblee First United Methodist Church at an announced later date. Following the service her cremains will be placed in her niche in the Garden of Rememberance Collumbarium at the church.
Memorial gifts for Crystal are to be sent to Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, Ga. 30341.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In