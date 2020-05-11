Curtis Aubrey Brock, 72, Banks County, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Born on August 16, 1947 in Toccoa, Mr. Brock was the son of the late Aubrey and Clifford May Roberts Brock.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Brock, of 28 years; son, Joshua Curtis Brock, Carnesville; daughters, Barbara Brock, Carnesville, Robin and Randy Trotter, Homer, and Setrinia and David Chitwood, Commerce; sister, Wilma Jean and Clay Justus, West Union, S.C.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and many friends and family also survive.
Due to the social distancing regulations a drop-in visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, and from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Ivie Funeral Home.
A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Swayne Carlan officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In