Curtis ”Buz” Hughs Lumpkin Jr. passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Pruitt Health Lanier Nursing Home in Buford. He had been suffering from a stroke and blood disorder.
Curtis is the son of the late Curtis Hughs Lumpkin Sr., Athens, and Ann Elizabeth Redford Lawson, Richmond, Virginia. His step-father was Hugh Jack Lawson from Franklin, Virginia. He and Jack both worked at Union Bag Camp at Franklin, Virginia.
Curtis is retired from Fisher Scientific Logistics. He graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, Virginia and attended Ole Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, and UGA. Curtis was an advert runner and bicyclist in his youth. Curtis ”Buz” Lumpkin served in the Vietnam war as a dental technician. He was a true lover of cats and UGA football.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Lumpkin Brown; nephew, Jason Michael Brown, Bethlehem; and half-siblings, James Christopher Lumpkin, Kathy Lumpkin Butler, Athens, and Denise Lumpkin Burn.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Norcross First United Methodist Church, Bethlehem.
