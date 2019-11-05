Curtis John Hove was born June 10, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois. On November 1, 2019 Curtis passed away at home at the age of 76.
Curtis served in the United States Army as a PVT and was a retired employee of General Motors with 41 years of service. Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Lennon Hove; and his mother, Joan Harriet Jellineck Syverud.
He is survived by, Melinda Miller; his sister, Juanita Hallford Killebrew (Russ); his brother, Bart Hove (Marsha); nieces and nephews, Laura Hallford Cruz, Amy Hallford Mathews, Harrison Hove, Jordan Hove Jonas, Tiffany Hove and Drew Hove; grandchildren, Cortney Gunter, Ashley Wells, Brittany Lee, Tommy Lee, Jeremy Nguyen and Sandra Thompson; great-grandchildren, Katlynn Gunter, Jayden Moon and Laylah Holder.
