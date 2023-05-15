DANIELSVILLE - Curtis “Roger” James, 77, Danielsville, formerly of Colbert, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Roger was born December 11, 1945, in Athens, to Curtis and Lillie Ree Morris James. A devoted Christian, quietly practicing his faith through service to others, Roger was a life-long member of Colbert First Baptist Church.
He graduated from Madison County High School in 1964 and married Patricia “Pat” Walls of Watkinsville in 1965. Married for more than 57 years, they made a home together in his hometown of Colbert for over 40 years.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a founding member of the Colbert Volunteer Fire Department. In 1970, he established Roger James Tire Service where his customers, if they were not already, became friends. He spent his remaining years in Danielsville near his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, who were the apples of his eye—rarely missing any of their activities.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Lillie Ree James.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Sheila James Davis (Patton), Danielsville; grandson, Spencer Patton Davis, Tampa, Florida; and Alexandra Elise “Alexi” Davis, Danielsville.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Colbert First Baptist Church followed by a graveside service at Colbert Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
While the family welcomes flowers, donations may also be made to Colbert First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 318, Colbert, Ga. 30628, or to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 862, Colbert, Ga. 30628.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In