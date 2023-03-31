COMMERCE - Curtis Thornton Bailey II, 63, Commerce, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Bailey was born in Hinesville, to the late R.L. and Edna Warren Bailey. He was a concrete foreman. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Poe Bailey.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his children, Janda Lance, Commerce, and Jason Morris, Monroe; sister, Vera Rell Bailey McCrudy, Eatonton; half-sister, Sarah Jordan, Phoenix, Arizona; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nephews; and three nieces.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 2-8

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.