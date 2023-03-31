COMMERCE - Curtis Thornton Bailey II, 63, Commerce, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Bailey was born in Hinesville, to the late R.L. and Edna Warren Bailey. He was a concrete foreman. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Poe Bailey.
Mr. Bailey is survived by his children, Janda Lance, Commerce, and Jason Morris, Monroe; sister, Vera Rell Bailey McCrudy, Eatonton; half-sister, Sarah Jordan, Phoenix, Arizona; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nephews; and three nieces.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
