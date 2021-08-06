BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI - CW2 William Allen McCloud, U.S. Army, Ret., 91, Biloxi, Mississippi, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Frances McCLoud.
Mr. McCloud was a native of Virginia and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer from the U.S. Army, after serving with the Army Criminal Investigations Division for five years and as a Special Agent with the U.S.A.F. Office of Special Investigations for 18 years with foreign service tours in the Far East, primarily in Japan. He met his wife, Marian, while attending the U.S. State Department Foreign Institute to study the Japanese language. Subsequent to retiring from the Army, he was employed by Service Merchandise Company Inc. and retired from there as a regional vice president of loss prevention.
He is survived by his children, Mark A. McCLoud (Cynthia), Newnan, Leslie S. Hilton (William), Biloxi, Miss., and John P. McCloud (Susan), Auburn; two brothers, John R. McCloud, North, Va., and Douglas G. McCloud, Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Rebecca, Taylor, Holly, Charles, Jacob, Marshall and Sam; two great-grandsons, Ashton and Cody; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 12-2 p.m. at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi, Miss.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1905 Powers Ferry Road, Suite 205, Atlanta, Ga. 30309, in memory of William and Marian McCloud.
