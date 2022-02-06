HARTWELL - CW4 (Ret.) William "Bill" Compton Kerr, 8 Compton Court, Hartwell, died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:12 p.m.
A native of Franklin County, Compton Kerr was the son of the late William and Willie Pauline James Kerr. He was born September 26, 1937 in the Sandy Cross community of Franklin County. He was a 1955 graduate of Royston High School and a 1975 graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a BS in Aeronautical Studies.
He was a retired Army pilot with 26 years service, having served two tours in RVN (Vietnam), life member of VFW post 4828, MOAA and VHPA. Among his service medals were the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He had belonged to several civic organizations in Hart, Madison and Franklin counties and was a Gideon. He was a member of the Danielsville Evangelical Church.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one grandchild, Miracle Makayla K. Jones; and a brother, David Kerr.
Survivors include his wife, Gatha Beard Kerr; two daughters, Deitrah Nadine (Steve) Lairsey, Blackshear, and Tina Rene’ Kerr, Hartwell; one son, Minh Tran, Virginia; three sisters, Dolores Elizabeth McCarley and Bonnie Rubena Fields, Hartwell, and Peggy Diane Martin, Royston; one brother, James Dennis Kerr, Redondo Beach, Calif.; six grandchildren, Joshua Shane (Amber) Lairsey, Brunswick, Shanna Diane Johnson (Bryce), Waycross, Jones Madison J. Kerr, Hartwell, Colleen Tran and Sabrina Tran, Virginia, and Alpha Ha, Iowa; four great-grandchildren, Pace Johnson, Brody Johnson, Luke Maddox Lairsey and Bryce Lairsey.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Danielsville Evangelical Church with the Revs. Billy Franklin Carey and Dwayne Dickerson officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at the church. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 59, Hartwell, Ga. 30643, Danielsville Evangelical Church or a charity of your choice in honor of Bill Kerr.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral of Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
