DANIELSVILLE - Cynthia "Cindy" Alexander Courtney, 61, Danielsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021 with loved ones by her side.
Cindy was born in Hilo, Hawaii on July 19, 1960 to James and Joan Alexander. Because her father served in the U.S. Coast Guard, she traveled to and grew up in many different states, sharing adventures with her three sisters, Bonnie, Jessie and Tracy.
Later, she met her husband Max in Florida and they were married in 1978. During their 43 years of marriage, Cindy and Max raised two daughters, Sarah and Kelly. For most of Cindy’s career, she worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Bayfront Medical center where she helped families bring new life into the world. Before retiring from nursing, Cindy felt proud and fulfilled working at the Athens Pregnancy Center continuing to love and care for expectant mothers. She was an involved member at Galilee Christian Church of Jefferson. Cindy’s sense of humor, kind and nurturing heart and perfect chocolate chip cookies positively impacted people everywhere.
Survivors honoring Cindy’s legacy include her husband, Max Courtney; daughters, Sarah LaRue along with her husband Brian LaRue, and Kelly Hefty along with her husband Lukas Hefty. She was a devoted “Nanny” to her seven grandchildren, Sadie, Hannah, Isaac, Michael, Cameron, Tate and Lucy. She is also survived by her parents, James and Joan Alexander; her sisters, Bonnie Alexander, Jessie Sweeney and Tracy Alexander; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friends, Keri Jo Rinke and David and Sherrye Johnson.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Galilee Christian Church.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Galilee Christian Church.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Athens Pregnancy Center. www.AthensPregnancyCenter.kindful.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
