GASTONIA, NORTH CAROLINA - Cynthia “Cindy” Hall Wood, 60, Gastonia, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Ms. Wood was born in Carrollton, a daughter of the late William Alvin Hall and the late Mary Louise Bracknell Hall of Oakwood. Ms. Wood was a graduate of Lanier Technical College and most recently worked as a customer support representative. In addition to her parents, Ms. Wood is preceded in death by her daughter, Hannah Marie Wood.
Cindy was one of a kind. She was an incredibly special person, full of empathy and love. She never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She was a friend to everyone. To know her was to love her.
She loved the Lord. She loved her children and grandbabies. She loved her sisters and friends. She loved cookies, coffee at midnight, and Magic Shell on her ice cream. She was a precious soul and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her son, Taylor Wood and his wife Charley, Hoschton; three sisters, June Quattlebaum (Hartwell), Oakwood, Nelia Hall Davis, Gastonia, North Carolina, and Pam Hall Davis, Oakwood; seven grandchildren, Jayce “Cutler” Coe, Levi Wood, Owen Wood, Mason Wells, Lilly Wood, Camille Wood and William Wood; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Evelyn Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Taylor Wood, Jayson Davis, Bruce Venable, Scott Venable, Lee Wells and Jesse Coe. Honorable pallbearers include: Jereme Davis, Cutler Coe, Levi Wood, Owen Wood and Mason Wells.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
