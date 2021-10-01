LAGRANGE - Cynthia Irene King Brown, LaGrange, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
She was born on May 11, 1958.
Cindy graduated from LaGrange High School in 1976, attended Shorter College, and then graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Master’s Degree in Elementary Music Education. She was an elementary music teacher at LaGrange Academy for 10 years, and later in the Troup County School System from which she retired in 2018.
Her love for music was evident throughout her life. This heavenly gift gave her opportunities to impact so many lives through teaching, serving and performing. She served in numerous churches over the years as a pianist, and for the past 15 years as the pianist and organist at the First United Methodist Church in LaGrange. She performed as a part of the Gospel Messengers, her family quartet from 1971 until 1982. She and her husband, Boley, then continued their music ministry several years with the Liberty Trio of LaGrange.
Cindy also performed with many local choirs, at collegiate events, weddings, funerals and other community events. She lived her musical life, non-stop, always putting others before herself. Her smile and laugh brought happiness to many.
Mrs. Cynthia (Cindy) Brown was preceded in death by her father, Kerry A. King; and her mother, Irene H. King.
She is survived by her husband, Boley John Brown; her sons, Colby Brown (Joanna) and Mike Brown (Stephanie); her daughter, Tammi Bui; her siblings, Sherri King Vestal (Mark) and Chris King (Kathy); her grandchildren, Preston Brown, Keighly Brown and Natalie Brown; one great-grandchild; as well as many other extended family members.
Memorial service: Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the LaGrange First United Methodist Church with Dr. John Beyers and the Revs. Ben Wills and Chris King officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held at the church. A private family committal service was held at Restlawn Memory Gardens in LaGrange.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, 401 Broad Street, LaGrange, Ga. 30240, or to the LaGrange Symphony Orchestra, 301 Church Street, LaGrange Ga. 30241, in support of encouraging arts in the local community and for future generations.
Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand, 506 Hill St., LaGrange is in charge of the arrangements.
