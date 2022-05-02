WINDER - D. Marshall Clendening, 68, Winder, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Mr. Clendening was an avid deer hunter and was known for his “green thumb.” He will be best remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and grandad.
Mr. Clendening was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Ann Clendening; parents, Shelby J. Clendening and Dorothy Driskell Clendening; and sisters, Wanda Clendening, Mareli Tipper and Lorene Wilson.
Mr. Clendening is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Cole Clendening; children, Shelby (Doug) Crider and David (Marry) Clendening, Loganville; brother, Wayne (Angela) Clendening, Knoxville, Tenn.; and six grandchildren, Devin O’Neal, Dylan Crider, Kiersten O’Neal, Kyle Crider, Kylie Clendening and Micah Clendening.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Gueary Clendening officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mr. Clendening welcomes flowers or donations may be made in his memory to the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta, 2204 Lavista Rd. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30329.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
