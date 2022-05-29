COMMERCE - Daisy Bridges Adams, 99, Commerce, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Bountiful Hills.
Mrs. Adams was born in Crawford to the late Wattie Davis and Annie Leora Noell Bridges. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband, James Bennie Adams.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her sons, Melvin Adams and David Adams, both of Commerce; daughter, Barbara Wheeler, Commerce; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Verlin Reece and Sam Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friend: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In