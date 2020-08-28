JEFFERSON - Daisy Clark Stowe Porter, 91, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Mrs. Porter was born in Commerce, a daughter of the late James Coyle Clark and the late Omie Carroll Clark, was a member of the Jefferson Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Porter is preceded by brothers, J.B., Odell,and Billy; sisters, Sadie, Rosella, Beatrice, Lilly Mae and Ann; husband and father of her children, Gene “Bug” Stowe; and husband Harvis “Lum” Porter.
Survivors include sons, Jimmy Stowe and his wife Judy, Pendergrass, and David Stowe and his wife Glenda of Murrayville; daughters, Diane Wood, Homer, Brenda Parker and her husband Jerry, Hiawassee, and Linda Reidling and her husband Jimmy, Jefferson; two sisters-in-law, Rena Stowe and Sarah Clark, of Jefferson; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great- grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Mark Mobley and Bobby Reidling officiating with burial to follow in the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In